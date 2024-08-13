Carbon Streaming: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Ontario (AP) — BURLINGTON, Ontario (AP) — Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Monday reported a loss of $2.8 million…

Carbon Streaming Corporation (OFSTF) on Monday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $54,000 in the period.

