Cara: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $991,000 in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.3 million.

The company’s shares closed at 34 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $3.

