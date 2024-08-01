Capstone: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Thursday reported net income of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Capstone Copper Corp. (CSFFF) on Thursday reported net income of $29.3 million in its second quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 3 cents per share.

The base metals mining company posted revenue of $393.1 million in the period.

