Capricor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $4 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.55. A year ago, they were trading at $4.71.

