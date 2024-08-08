Capri Holdings: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $14 million in its…

LONDON (AP) — LONDON (AP) — Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) on Thursday reported a loss of $14 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The London-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 4 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The luxury retailer posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

