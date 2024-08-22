Canadian Solar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.8 million.…

ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — ONTARIO, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

The Ontario, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The solar wafers manufacturer posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

