Canadian Natural Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY ALBERTA CANADA, Alberta (AP) — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.25 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Calgary Alberta Canada, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 64 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $7.76 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $6.62 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.19 billion.

