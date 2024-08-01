Canada Goose: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $56.6 million in…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) on Thursday reported a loss of $56.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 60 cents per share.

The high-end coat maker posted revenue of $64.4 million in the period.

