HAIDIAN DISTRICT BEIJING , China (AP) — HAIDIAN DISTRICT BEIJING, China (AP) — Canaan Inc. (CAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $41.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haidian District Beijing, China-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The cryptocurrency-mining computer maker posted revenue of $71.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 83 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.62.

