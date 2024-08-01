Camtek: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel (AP) — Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $28 million.

On a per-share basis, the Migdal Haemek, Israel-based company said it had profit of 57 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 66 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The maker of automatic optical inspection and process enhancement systems posted revenue of $102.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $101.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Camtek said it expects revenue in the range of $107 million to $110 million.

Camtek shares have risen 51% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

