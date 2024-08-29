Campbell: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million…

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Camden, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 62 cents per share.

The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $567 million, or $1.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.64 billion.

Campbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.12 to $3.22 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPB

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.