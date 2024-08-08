Live Radio
Cambium: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2024

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Thursday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $45.9 million in the period, which met Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMBM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMBM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

