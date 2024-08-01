California Water Service Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Thursday reported earnings…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) on Thursday reported earnings of $40.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 70 cents.

The water utility posted revenue of $244.3 million in the period.

