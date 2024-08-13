Cadiz: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents.

The renewable resource company posted revenue of $513,000 in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $3.01. A year ago, they were trading at $4.17.

