CACI International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $134.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.98. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $6.61 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.90 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.93 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $419.9 million, or $18.60 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.66 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.44 to $23.33 per share, with revenue in the range of $7.9 billion to $8.1 billion.

CACI International shares have climbed 38% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $447.02, a climb of 25% in the last 12 months.

