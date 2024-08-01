Cabot: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $220 million. The Houston-based…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $220 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 30 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.27 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTRA

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.