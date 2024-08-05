Cabot: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Cabot Corp. (CBT) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $109 million. The Boston-based…

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $1.94 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.92 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period.

Cabot expects full-year earnings in the range of $7 to $7.10 per share.

Cabot shares have increased 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $86.96, a rise of 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

