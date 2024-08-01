Cable One: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $47.6 million. The Phoenix-based…

The Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $8.16 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $394.5 million in the period.

Cable One shares have dropped 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $404.56, a decline of 43% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CABO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CABO

