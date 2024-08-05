BWX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $73 million.…

The Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 82 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $681.5 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $643.9 million.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.6 billion.

BWX shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year.

