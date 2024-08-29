Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $73.8 million.

The Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.46 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.42 billion.

Burlington Stores expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.66 to $7.96 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have climbed 40% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 76% in the last 12 months.

