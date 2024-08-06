Builders FirstSource: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $344.1 million.…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $344.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.50 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.14 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $4.46 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.48 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $16.4 billion to $17.2 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 3.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLDR

