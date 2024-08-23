Buckle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $39.3…

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $39.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kearney, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of 78 cents.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $282.4 million in the period.

Buckle shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

