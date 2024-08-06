Bruker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.6 million. The…

BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — BILLERICA, Mass. (AP) — Bruker Corp. (BRKR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $7.6 million.

The Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The scientific equipment maker posted revenue of $800.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $796.2 million.

Bruker expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.59 to $2.64 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.38 billion to $3.44 billion.

Bruker shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

