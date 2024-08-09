BRT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — BRT Realty Trust (BRT) on Friday reported a key measure…

GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — GREAT NECK, N.Y. (AP) — BRT Realty Trust (BRT) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Great Neck, New York, said it had funds from operations of $6.6 million, or 35 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $2.3 million, or 13 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $23.9 million in the period.

The company’s shares have declined roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $17.55, a fall of nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

