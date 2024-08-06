Brooks: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 16 cents per share.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $172.8 million in the period.

Brooks expects full-year earnings in the range of 30 cents to 36 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $652 million to $658 million.

Brooks shares have declined 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $58.34, a climb of 23% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

