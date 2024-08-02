Brookfield Renewable: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported a loss of…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported a loss of $88 million in its second quarter.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.48 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $830 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $915.3 million.

Brookfield Renewable shares have decreased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 14% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEP

