Brookdale: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) — Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) on Thursday reported a loss of $37.7 million in its second quarter.

The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 17 cents per share.

The senior housing company posted revenue of $777.5 million in the period.

Brookdale shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $7.32, a rise of 59% in the last 12 months.

