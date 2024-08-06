Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter…

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $323.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lake Success, New York-based company said it had net income of $2.72. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $3.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.48 per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.94 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $698.1 million, or $5.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.51 billion.

Broadridge Financial shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 26% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BR

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.