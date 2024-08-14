Brinker International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $57.3 million. The…

DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $57.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.61 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.65 per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.21 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $155.3 million, or $3.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.42 billion.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.55 billion to $4.62 billion.

