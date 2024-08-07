Brighthouse Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $34…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $34 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.57 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.36 per share.

The annuity and life insurance company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.22 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.2 billion.

Brighthouse Financial shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $44.37, a drop of 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHF

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.