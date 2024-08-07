Brightcove: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its second…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its second quarter.

The Boston-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 2 cents per share.

The internet video streaming service company posted revenue of $49.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Brightcove expects its results to range from a loss of 5 cents per share to a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $48 million to $49 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Brightcove expects full-year results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 5 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $195.5 million to $198 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.13. A year ago, they were trading at $4.27.

