Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Friday reported a loss of…

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Friday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Foshan, China-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were 24 cents per share.

The provider of international education to Chinese students posted revenue of $76.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.15. A year ago, they were trading at $1.10.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEDU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.