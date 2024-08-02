Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q3…

Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2024, 6:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Friday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Foshan, China-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were 24 cents per share.

The provider of international education to Chinese students posted revenue of $76.5 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $2.15. A year ago, they were trading at $1.10.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEDU

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up