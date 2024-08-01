Bright Horizons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of…

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $39.2 million.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The child care and early education services provider posted revenue of $670.1 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $664.5 million.

Bright Horizons expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.30 to $3.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.7 billion.

Bright Horizons shares have risen 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $118.43, an increase of 25% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BFAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BFAM

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.