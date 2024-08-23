Bridgford: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Friday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.8 million,…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Bridgford Foods Corp. (BRID) on Friday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share.

The frozen and snack foods company posted revenue of $49.3 million in the period.

Bridgford shares have decreased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $10.85, a decrease of almost 6% in the last 12 months.

