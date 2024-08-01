BridgeBio Pharma: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) on Thursday reported a loss of $73.5 million in its second quarter.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.02 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.09 per share.

The rare disease drug developer posted revenue of $2.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.3 million.

BridgeBio Pharma shares have decreased 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 26% in the last 12 months.

