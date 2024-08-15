BRF: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — BRF SA (BRFS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $189.5 million,…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — BRF SA (BRFS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $189.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had profit of 11 cents per share.

The chicken, beef and pork producer posted revenue of $2.86 billion in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $4.32. A year ago, they were trading at $1.99.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRFS

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.