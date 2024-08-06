Bowman Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $104.5 million in the period.

Bowman Consulting shares have dropped 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $31.73, a fall of 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWMN

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.