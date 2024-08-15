Borr Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $31.7 million.…



The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $271.9 million in the period.

Borr Drilling shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 21% in the last 12 months.

