Borr Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Borr Drilling: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 15, 2024, 5:05 AM

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Borr Drilling Ltd. (BORR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $31.7 million.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share.

The oilfield services company posted revenue of $271.9 million in the period.

Borr Drilling shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 21% in the last 12 months.

