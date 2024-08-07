Boot Barn: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $38.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had net income of $1.26. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.20 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $423.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $416 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Boot Barn said it expects revenue in the range of $405 million to $412 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.05 to $5.35 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion.

Boot Barn shares have increased 51% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $115.70, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

