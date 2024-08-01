Booking Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $1.52 billion.…

On a per-share basis, the Norwalk, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $44.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $41.90 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $39.39 per share.

The online booking service posted revenue of $5.86 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.78 billion.

Booking Holdings shares have increased nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $3,681.58, a rise of 26% in the last 12 months.

