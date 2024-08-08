Bloom Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Thursday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Thursday reported a loss of $61.8 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for stock option expense, came to 6 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $335.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $315.6 million.

Bloom Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion.

Bloom Energy shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $10.54, a fall of 33% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BE

