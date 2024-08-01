Block: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (SQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $195.3 million. The…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (SQ) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $195.3 million.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 93 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $6.16 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.23 billion.

