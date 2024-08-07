Blink Charging: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.1 million…

BOWIE, Md. (AP) — BOWIE, Md. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bowie, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $33.3 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $39.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.52. A year ago, they were trading at $6.26.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLNK

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.