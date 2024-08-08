Blend Labs: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.9 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Thursday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and to extinguish debt, were 2 cents per share.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $40.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Blend Labs said it expects revenue in the range of $39.5 million to $43.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.69. A year ago, they were trading at $1.26.

