BlackRock TCP: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $51.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Monica, California-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $71.5 million in the period.

