Black Stone Minerals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $61 million.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 29 cents per share.

The partnership that owns mineral and royalty interests posted revenue of $109.6 million in the period.

Black Stone Minerals shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $14.20, a decline of 19% in the last 12 months.

