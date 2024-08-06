Black Diamond: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.9…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (BDTX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $19.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

Black Diamond shares have climbed 89% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDTX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDTX

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.