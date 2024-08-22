BJ’s: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings…

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $145 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.08 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $5.21 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.16 billion.

BJ’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $4 per share.

BJ’s shares have increased 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.

