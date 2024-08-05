BioCryst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Monday reported a loss of $12.7 million…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) on Monday reported a loss of $12.7 million in its second quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 19 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $109.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98.3 million.

BioCryst shares have increased 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped almost 1% in the last 12 months.

