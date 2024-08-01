Bio-Rad: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — HERCULES, Calif. (AP) — Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO.B) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.17 billion…

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO.B) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.17 billion in its second quarter.

The Hercules, California-based company said it had a loss of $76.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.11 per share.

The maker of instruments used in biomedical research posted revenue of $638.5 million in the period.

Bio-Rad shares have declined 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $294.23, a drop of 21% in the last 12 months.

